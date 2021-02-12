John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW-A) Stock Price Up 1.6%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.32. Approximately 230,262 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, SVP Christopher Caridi sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $53,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew S. Kissner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,626 shares of company stock worth $450,194.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

