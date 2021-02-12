Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,938 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 475,162 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

JCI opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.