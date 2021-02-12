Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 526.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swift Run Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

