Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $227,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average is $150.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

