Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,472.78

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,472.78 and traded as high as $2,959.00. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $2,959.00, with a volume of 356,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,754.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,472.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.59%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

