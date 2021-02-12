Joshua Harris Sells 112,943 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $5,789,458.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,201,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 737,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,163. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

