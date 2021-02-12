JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. 4,190 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.