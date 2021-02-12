JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $140.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

