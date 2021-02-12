JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 46,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $139.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

