JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Cut by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,325,000 after purchasing an additional 275,187 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,016,000 after purchasing an additional 350,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $139.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.