JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $86.93. 26,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,763. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

