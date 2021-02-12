JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DASTY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.35. 11,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $231.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

