JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DASTY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.
OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.35. 11,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $231.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.