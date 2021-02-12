Juggernaut Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $459,068.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00062625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00093102 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00067115 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

