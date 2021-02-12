JUIICE (JUI) Trading 92.4% Higher Over Last Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 76.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 92.4% higher against the dollar. JUIICE has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $372.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00089103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

