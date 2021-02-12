JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. JulSwap has a market cap of $30.93 million and $1.50 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 564.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00279719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00102326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00091160 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,336.66 or 1.03358194 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.