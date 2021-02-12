JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and $4.41 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 547.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00281409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00080558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00092730 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.72 or 1.00467683 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

