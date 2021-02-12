Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 20,104 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 192.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 269,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,351 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 581,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. 688,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,661,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

