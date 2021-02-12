Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $970,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 153.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $261.03. 17,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,490. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.67. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

