Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.84 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.34 on Friday, reaching $155.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

