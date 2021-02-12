Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,907 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.43. 11,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

