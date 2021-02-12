Jupiter Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,922.53 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $121,922.53 and $105.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00278866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00103441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00080584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,082.45 or 1.00113503 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

