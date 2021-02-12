JUST Price Hits $0.0524 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $118.44 million and $83.06 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 45% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00283486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00104925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00092208 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,243.88 or 1.01170858 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

