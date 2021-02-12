JustBet Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One JustBet token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $242,763.94 and $275,989.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00061910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00278901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00081328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00091398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066030 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

