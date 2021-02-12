JustLiquidity (JUL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.77 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 143.1% higher against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for about $107.49 or 0.00226888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00287027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00080163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00090340 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00065844 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

