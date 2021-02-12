K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.02 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 19 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.16.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

