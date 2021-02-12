K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

TSE KNT opened at C$7.76 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

