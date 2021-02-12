Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadmon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadmon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 665,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

