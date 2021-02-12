Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $9.54. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 4,365,926 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 2.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $55,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 7,816.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,078,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

