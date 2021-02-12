Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $27,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

KSU opened at $209.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.66.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

