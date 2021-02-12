KARMA Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 63.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One KARMA token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 1,448.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $78.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00102533 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

