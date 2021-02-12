Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,772 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

