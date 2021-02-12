Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,337 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,250,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 150,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 254,731 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 657,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 461,959 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

