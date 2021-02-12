Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 72,782 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,834,845 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

