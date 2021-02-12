Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 31,888 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 6.8% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.03. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,476. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $237.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.38.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

