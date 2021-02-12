Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200,007 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 166,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 148,970 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 186,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 137,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.84. 7,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,320. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $92.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

