Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.