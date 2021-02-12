Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Invests $7.49 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.1% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

VIG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

