Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

