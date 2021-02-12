Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Takes $26.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,515,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 25.1% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.54 and its 200 day moving average is $355.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

