Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Takes $3.87 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Tesla makes up approximately 3.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 558.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.88 on Friday, reaching $805.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,198,771. The firm has a market cap of $773.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,629.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $801.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,933 shares of company stock worth $99,955,073. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

