Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$15.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,617. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.