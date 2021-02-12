Kava.io Price Up 67.7% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $308.35 million and $151.42 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io token can now be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00011004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00360014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.53 or 0.03787826 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,345,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

