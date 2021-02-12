KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 607 ($7.93).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 802 ($10.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 721.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 624.46. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 819.40 ($10.71). The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

