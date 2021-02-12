KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram Sells 76,000 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in KB Home by 356.1% in the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 125,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.