KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram Sells 76,000 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in KB Home by 356.1% in the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 125,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

