KBC Group’s (KBCSY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,068. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

