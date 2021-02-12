KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 202.0% from the January 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDIY opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.11.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.