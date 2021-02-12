KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 923.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $23,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,334,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,843,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,523,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,441,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

