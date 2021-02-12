Keep4r Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $993,826.37 and approximately $123,394.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $12.85 or 0.00027192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00285322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00102752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00078569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.33 or 1.03497851 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,317 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

