Kellogg (NYSE:K) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.01. 114,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,124. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

