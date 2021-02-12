Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of K traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 33,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,124. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $20,971,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

