Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.
Shares of K traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 33,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,124. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $20,971,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
